    A memorial plague to Mstislav Rostropovich unveiled in Moscow

    Commemorative sign set on 90th anniversary of famous cellist and conductor

    Kiev. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a memorial plague to cellist and conductor Mstislav Rostropovich and his spouse, opera singer Galina Vishnevskaya unveiled in Moscow, Report informs citing TASS.

    The commemorative sign was set on their house in Gazetny Lane, on the 90th anniversary of the musician.

    Author of the memorial plague is People's Artist of Russia, sculptor Alexander Rukavishnikov.

    The unveiling ceremony is followed by the opening of the International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival.

    Notably, Mstislav Rostropovich was born in Baku on March 27, 1927.  

