6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum to bring together 581 people and 24 international organizations

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ A press conference on 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum to be scheduled for October 25-26 this year, has been held today.

Report informs that Deputy Head of the Ministry of Culture and Head of International Cooperation and Innovative Development Department and Intigam Humbatov, Head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry attended the meeting.

Humbatov said that the guests will arrive in our city beginning from today.

Eyvazzadeh noted that this forum is characterized by a special slogan: "This slogan covers the topic of 'Let’s form new world and new people: creativity and human development' and various plenary sessions, as well as working sessions will be held within the forum."

Notably, 581 participants from 97 countries and 24 international organizations will take part in the forum.

The Baku International Humanitarian Forum has been held since 2010 on the initiative of the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.