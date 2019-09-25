10th European Film Festival to be launched in Baku

"Azerbaijan and the EU countries are partners. We are working on signing of a new agreement, and we should cooperate and work on to bring people together through cultures," head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Report informs that he spoke at a press conference on the occasion of the 10th annual European Film Festival in Baku.

According to the Ambassador, the upcoming festival will be another way to familiarize Azerbaijanis with European culture.

"For 10 years now we have shown almost 150 European films to the Azerbaijani audience. This year our festival is jubilee. It will feature 15 films, one of which is directed by an Azerbaijani. Moreover, two directors from Germany and Latvia will also attend the festival," he said.

Jankauskas stressed that this year the festival will feature films from 14 EU countries, as well as one film work of the Azerbaijani director.

The Ambassador also noted the importance of cultural ties to reach political agreements.

In his turn, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers expressed confidence that the films to be reformed to Baku audience during the upcoming film festival, will give an opportunity to see and understand how diverse the European culture is.

Notably, the 10th European film Festival will be held in Baku from 2 to 16 October.