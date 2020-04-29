Top

SOCAR Department's export operations amount to $33.6M

SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department tops the list of state non-oil exporting companies for January-March 2020, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The export of the Department on the non-oil sector amounted to $33.6 million, down 22% from the previous year.

The list also includes Azergold CJSC ($19 million), Azerenergy JSC ($17.8 million), Azeraluminium LLC ($17.4 million), Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC ($10.7 million), AZAL ($2.5 million), Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC ($822,000), ASK Glass ($166,000)."

Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC started to export this year. Azerenergy JSC, Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC, and ASK Glass LLC did not carry export in March. 

