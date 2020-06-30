Next block train from China heads to Turkey through Baku Port

On June 30, a block train consisting of 43 containers departing from Xi'an, China, and heading to Istanbul, Turkey, passed through the Port of Baku.

Report informs that after a 6-hour discharging operation of the containers, it will reach Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The 40-foot containers sent to Turkey by train mostly consisted of Chinese-made electronics. The operator of the cargo is ADY Container LLC, a member of the consortium of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Notably, this is the second block train on the Xi'an-Istanbul route organized by the Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operations logistics platform to regularly transport cargo from China to Turkey.