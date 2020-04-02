New deputy appointed to Economic Minister - EXCLUSIVE

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a5d40993ba7d9ad7bb05a4adfc4182be/bbdc247c-8752-49f9-aafd-330a09d21262_292.jpg

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointment of Sahib Nuraddin Alekberov as the Deputy of Economic Minister, Report informs.

Sahib Alekberov was born in 1952 in Samukh District. He graduated from Azerbaijan Oil and Chemistry Institute (AzOCI) in 1972 from Moscow Academy of Social Sciences in 1984.

After completing the military service, he worked at Azerbaijan Railways from 1974 to 1996, different sectors in 1996-2005.

He worked as the Head of Executive Power of Sabail District in 2005-2009, Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee in 2009-2010. Since 2010, he has been working as the Deputy Minister of Taxes.