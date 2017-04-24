Listed products become more expensive in March

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March, the sharpest increase in monthly price of food products in the consumption basket recorded in tangerine (30,5%).
Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), average price of 1 kg of tangerine 2.25 AZN, including local product - 2.22 AZN, while imports made 2.28 AZN. Chicken meat included in top ten among meat products.
In March, only price of herbs (91%) and onions (101%) decreased.
List of food products that become more expensive in March:
|Description
|Compared to previous month, %
|Tangerine
|130,5
|Banana
|115,3
|Quince
|114,6
|Sweet pepper
|112,8
|Chestnut
|112,0
|Orange
|111,7
|Eggplant
|111,6
|Kiwi
|110,9
|Pear
|110,7
|Chicken meat
|109,5
|Walnut
|109,5
|Pomegranate
|109,3
|Pickled tomatoes
|108,6
|White cabbage
|107,8
|Pumpkin
|107,8
|Apple
|107,2
|Meat on the bone (cut)
|106,9
|Greenhouse tomatoes
|106,8
|Hazelnut
|106,5
|Pickles
|106,4
|Sauerkraut
|106,1
|Add chicken products
|105,5
|Potato
|105,4
|Greenhouse cucumber
|105,1
|Lamb on bone
|105,0
|Forcemeat
|105,0
|Carrot
|104,9
|Beef liver
|104,8
|Boneless beef
|104,5
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook