Humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan increased by 22%

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ During January-July of 2016 humanitarian aid,disinterested assistance and technical assistance worth 20 127,02 thousand USD were imported to Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, it is more by 21.54% compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, exports of these products decreased by 2.1 times compared to the same period last year and amounted to 61.53 mln USD.

Notably, compared with the same period last year Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in January-July 2016 decreased by 26.89% and amounted to 9 347,051 mln USD. Imports decreased by10.46% up to 4 757,259 mln USD, exports decreased by 38.57% up to 4 589.792 mln USD.