Governor of Imereti region to attend Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Governor of Imereti region, Georgia, Givi Chichinadze will attend as an honored guest the Azerbaijan-Georgia Business Forum and the third CEO Lunch Tbilisi event to be hosted by the Caspian European Club on December 15 in Georgia.

Report informs citing the Caspian European Club, Givi Chichinadze highly appreciated the activities of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy Georgia, noting that Imereti region is cooperating closely with the Azerbaijani entrepreneurs. “We expect that Caspian Energy Georgia will host similar events in our region. We, in turn, are always open to cooperation and are ready to discuss any proposals from businesses”, he said.

At the business forum held by the Caspian European Club, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, Governor of Kvemo-Kartli region Grigol Nemsadze and Governor of Imereti region Givi Chichinadze will meet with heads of companies-participants and reply to the questions which are of interest to companies.

Notably, Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operates in 70 countries around the world and is active in supporting the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.