G20 Trade Ministers to hold video conference on COVID-19

The heads of the G20 trade ministries will discuss measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the official representative of the Department, on Thursday evening, Beijing time, the second special video conference of the G20 trade ministers dedicated to the response to the COVID-19 epidemic will take place. Commerce Minister Zhong Shan will represent China.

He said the representatives of G20 countries, invited states and relevant international organizations will attend the video conference.