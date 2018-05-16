Top

EU wants to use euro in trading with Iran

© REUTERS

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Union (EU) intends to refuse from US dollar in trade with Iran and use euro.

Report informs referring to Russian press, the diplomatic source in Brussels, (Belgium), said.

According to him, it is mainly related to the trade operations carried out during oil, gas and oil products purchases.

Notably, earlier it was clear that Iran  had prepared a program with the countries of the "European Trio" (Great Britain, Germany, France) to boost economic ties in response to US withdrawal from the "nuclear deal".

