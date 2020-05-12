China to cancel additional duties on imports from US

The Chinese government will withdraw additional import duties on the second batch of imported goods from the United States from May 19 this year, Report says, citing TASS.

There are 79 products in total on the list published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance, including rare earth mineral ores, aircraft radar equipment, semiconductor parts, medical disinfectants, and a range of precious metals, chemicals, and petrochemical products.

"The second part of the goods from May 19, 2020, to May 19, 2021, will not be subject to additional duties," the document States.