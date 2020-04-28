​Car production in U.S. may resume from next month

General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are aiming for May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories, Report informs, citing Daily Mail.

The automakers' plants all shut down in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Twenty-four United Auto Workers (UAW) members have already died from COVID-19, but it's unclear when or where they contracted the disease.

Workers are provided face masks, and if social distancing is not possible, they will have to wear a face shield or safety goggles, in addition to the face mask.

Additionally, workers will have to obtain a 'daily health and wellness self-certification' before they are let inside to ensure they do not have any coronavirus symptoms.

They will also go through a no-contact temperature screening, although the details will be different for each plant.

Along with the local plants, some facilities of the foreign carmakers – Toyota Motor and Honda Motor - in the U.S. are reopening on May 4 and May 11, respectively.