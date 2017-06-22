Baku to host the 5th CEO Lunch

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club will hold the 5th CEO Lunch event at Hyatt Regency Baku hotel on July 5.

Report was informed in the Caspian European Club, Academician Ziyad Samadzade, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee of Azerbaijan for Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, will attend the event as an honorary guest.

Representatives of the management team of the Migration Service, Ministry of Taxes, Ministry of Economy and other government structures of the Republic of Azerbaijan will also attend the CEO Lunch”, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev stated. According to him, CEO Lunch is one of the key instruments of “networking” and is held in order to create opportunities for companies’ officials to communicate in an informal setting and establish new contacts.

Telman Aliyev reminded that the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club hold CEO Lunch with participation of top managers of CEIBC member companies in Baku every third Wednesday of the month.

