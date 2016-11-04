 Top
    Baku to host ceremony of National Prize "Azeri Business Award 2016"

    Participation of 250 guests at the event planned this year

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to award ceremony of the National Prize "Azeri Business Award 2016" on December 15.

    Report informs, the event organized by monthly business magazine Business Time.

    This year solemn ceremony will bring together 250 guests including representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign countries, business circles and leading mass media of Azerbaijan.

    Notably, "Azeri Business Award" ceremony is one of the most prestigious events in business life of Azerbaijan.

