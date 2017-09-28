Azerbaijan to increase export volume of pomegranate to foreign markets

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association was held with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

Report informs referring to AZPROMO at the meeting attended by pomegranate producers and exporters it was discussed to increase export volume of pomegranate by entering new international markets

AZPROMO Vice President Yusif Abdullayev informed about export markets of pomegranate and pomegranate derived products produced in Azerbaijan. He called on pomegranate producers to participate at export missions, international exhibitions and fairs , other promotion awareness and raising events organized by Ministry of Economy for promotion of “Made in Azerbaijan” brand. Association’s organizational issues were also reviewed at the meeting.

Association’s objective is to increase production and processing capacity, to use high technologies in manufacturing, to supply high quality raw material and to promote export of local goods.