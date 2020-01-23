 Top

Azerbaijan, Swiss Re discuss cooperation for further development of insurance market in Azerbaijan

Veronica Scotti and Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Chairperson of Public Sector Solutions of Swiss Re Veronica Scotti in Davos.

Report says, citing AzerTag, that expressing her gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the meeting, Veronica Scotti noted that the reforms implemented by the head of state in Azerbaijan in recent years had provided good opportunities for the development and improvement of the insurance sector in the country. She expressed the company`s readiness to be involved in the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev and contribute to the further development of the insurance market in Azerbaijan.

Saying that Swiss Re is one of the world’s leading companies of insurance and reinsurance of mainly emergency events, Veronica Scotti highlighted the projects implemented by the company in different countries.

The head of state stressed the importance of effective organization and development of the insurance market in the country, especially in the real estate insurance system.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation with foreign investors, including Swiss Re, which will enable to speed up the application of international experience in this field in Azerbaijan.

