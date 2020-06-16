​Azerbaijan sees 26% growth in car import

In January-May 2020, Azerbaijan imported 19,678 cars worth $241.3 million, an increase of 26.3%, or 4,093 cars from the previous year, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Report.

According to the Committee, the number of cars with a seating capacity of ten or more seats rose 1 unit or 1.4% to 71 ($7.5 million), and passenger cars and other motor vehicles surged 30% or 4,255 units to 18,425 ($203.8 million). Meanwhile, vehicles for cargo transportation slipped by 12.6% or 160 cars to 1,114 ($17.9 million), and exclusive use vehicles dropped by 10.7% or 3 units to 68 ($12.1 million).