Azerbaijan reduces car import by 5-fold

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, 5 746 vehicles were imported to Azerbaijan, which means decline by 4.66-fold in annual comparison.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).

Import of the cars and other motor vehicles, mainly designed for transport of persons, fell by 4.76-fold and made 4 991, motor vehicles to transport 10 persons or more, including driver by 8.5-fold and made 96, cargo-carrying motor vehicles by 3.4-fold and made 571, special-purpose motor vehicles by 2.76-fold and made 88.