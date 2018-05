Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC has announced an open tender for the purchase of cement M-400.

Report informs citing the company, those, who wish to participate in the competition, can get additional documents and information via www.acsc.az.

Deadline for the application is December 30 at 18:00. Documents must be submitted at Rasulzade street 5, Baku.