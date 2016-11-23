 Top
    American and Canadian companies leave Azerbaijani market

    Creditors can make a claim within 2-3 months

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani branch of the company Chemonics International Inc. (USA) has suspended its activity. Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance.

    According to information, creditors can express their demand in Baku, Binagadi district, Suleyman Sani Akhundov street 8, apt. 105 within three months.

    In addition, CHC Global Operations Canada (2008) ULC leaces Azerbaijani market. Creditors can express their demand in Baku, Sabail district, Khagani st. 45a within two months.

