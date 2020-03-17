American airlines request assistance from government

US airlines are seeking government assistance of more than $50 billion, including a mix of direct aid and loan guarantees, as the industry reels from the coronavirus outbreak, a lobbying group that represents ten US passenger and cargo airlines said Monday.

The aid, if received, would be the industry’s first bailout since the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks and the largest ever. It is also the clearest sign yet of the financial damage coronavirus, and the draconian measures governments are taking to stop it are having on American businesses.

Airlines for America, which represents carriers including Delta, United, American, and Southwest, recommended passenger carriers immediately receive up to $25 billion in grants to compensate for reduced liquidity and in the medium term $25 billion in low- or zero-interest loans.