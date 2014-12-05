Ambassador: Azerbaijan businessmen got an opportunity to invest in Turkey - UPDATED

Baku. December, 5. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan could develop its economy up to the high level that. Businessmen had already got an opportunity to invest in Turkey". Report informs, Ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coshkun said today in Baku, at the event entitled "Investment in Turkey, invest circumstances, investment involve system and investment opportunities".

Ambassador also stated, when he was young, he met ex-president of Turkey Republic Suleyman Demirel, who had highly appreciated Azerbaijan.

During his speech, chairman of Azerbaijani, Turkish Businessmen Union (ATIB) Jamal Yangin told about the relations between two countries, as well stressed great opportunities were created for entrepreneurs in Turkey.

"As of January-August of this year, Azerbaijan businessmen invested in Turkey in sum of 527 million USD", said an expert for foreign trade issues of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Ferdi Yayla.

According to him, more opportunities were creating for foreign investors in Turkey and tax-free, custom-free trade relations were developing with several countries as nowadays: "In general, Azerbaijan businessmen have invested in Turkey in total 3,044 billion USD. At the moment Turkey launches tax-free and custom-free trade operations with 28 European countries", he said.