Young Spectators Theatre invited to Colombo Theatre Festival

    Sri Lanka Minister invited Young Spectator Theatre to the Festival

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Young Spectators Theatre will perform in the International Mon-Performances Theatre Festival to be held in 2016 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    Report informs that the Sri Lanka Minister of Culture of the Nandimithra Ekanayake said it in his meeting with the Director of Young Spectators Theater, honored artist Mubariz Hamidov.

    The creative staff of Azerbaijan State Young Spectator took part in the International Mono-Performances Theatre Festival held in Colombo, Sri Lanka in 2013.

