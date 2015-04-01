World-famous opera singer to perform in Baku

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will host a concert of the world famous opera singer Lado Ataneli on April 17.

Report was told in the theater.

Born in 1960 in Tbilisi L.Ataneli graduated from Tbilisi State Conservatory.

He has repeatedly won the Grand Prix and gold medals at international music competitions in Spain, Germany, Austria and other countries.For years, the singer performed at the most prestigious opera houses - in La Scala (Milan), Metropolitan Opera (New York), Covent Garden (London), Real Theatre (Madrid), Deutsche Opera (Berlin), as well as on the stage of the Vienna state Opera, Tokyo, San Francisco, Washington DC and other cities.

The singer performed the roles of Renato (A Masked Ball), Amonasro (Aida), Nabucco (Nabucco), Macbeth (Macbeth), Yago (Othello), Germont (La Traviata), Scarpia (longing ), and etc.