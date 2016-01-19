Well-known Turkish actor-singer to perform in Baku

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Well-known Turkish actor, singer Emre Kinay will give a concert in Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 14.

Report informs, press service of Heydar Aliyev Palace reports.

In addition to working as an actor, well-known theatre and film actor Emre Kinay plays guitar and sings.

In Baku concert, E.Kinay will be accompanied by Turkish famous 'Sinema senfoni' orchestra.

Notably, actor-singer played leading roles in 'Güneşin Kızları', 'Ulan İstanbul', 'Güneşi beklerken', 'İnşaat', 'Kurtlar İmperatorluğu', 'Yeditepe İstanbul', etc. films and serials.