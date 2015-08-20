​Well-known theater and film actor Lev Durov died

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ A great actor, People's Actor of the USSR Lev Durov died in a Moscow hospital on the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Report informs citing Russian media, this information was provided by the daughter of the actor Ekaterina Durova.

A Russian actor, director, People's Actor of the USSR Lev Durov was born on December 23, 1931 in Moscow, he was a grandnephew of the famous circus performers Anatoliy and Vladimir Durov.

Mr. Durov played more than 200 roles. he became popularly known by his roles in "Ya shagayu po Moskve ("Walking the Streets of Moscow"), "Stariki-Razboyniki ("Old men-robbers"), "Semnadtsat mgnoveniy vesni" ("Seventeen Moments of Spring"), "Bolshaya Peremena" ("The Big Break"), "Ne poslat li nam gontsa?" ("What about sending a courier?") and "Lunoy bil polon sad" (Garden filled with moon"). Lev Durov also starred the Azerbaijani film "Ne boysya, ya s toboy" ("Do not be afraid, I am with you").