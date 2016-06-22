 Top
    "Seated Woman" by Picasso sold for record sum

    The work was written by the artist in 1909

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Pablo Picasso's painting "Seated Woman", written by the artist in 1909, was sold in London Sotheby's auction for a record $63 million, Report informs.

    According to the information, Picasso became the most expensive in the Cubist style, ever sold at auction.

    The famous work of Spanish artist demonstrates the form of a woman, made in dark colors. According to the official version, the posed woman in this picture is beloved of Picasso - Fernande Olivier.

    The picture was painted in the village of Horta del Ebro in Spain.

