Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Russian comedian Maxim Galkin to give a concert at the scene of Haydar Aliyev Palace on February 18.

Report informs, husband of Russian famous singer Alla Pugachova, Maxim Galkin promises interesting parodies and amusing theatral sketches.

The concert begins at 20:00 Baku time, on February 18. Prices for tickets cost 30-250 AZN.