Richard III "met" with spectators in Baku

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Youth Theatre premiered play of William Shakespeare "Richard III".

Report informs, the show was dedicated to the 450th anniversary of W.Shakespeare. The director of the tragedy in two parts is Jannat Salimova, artist - Elshan Sarhanoglu, choreographer - Honoured Russian Sergey Gritsay.

The tragedy played by the actors - Elshan Charhanly, Huseyn Nagiyev, Suleyman Abbasov, honored artists Nofal Valiyev, Vahid Aliyev, Rahib Aliyev, People's Artist Agahan Salmanly and others.

Main role is played by Honored Artist of the Republic Shovgi Huseynov.

The play from Russian into Azerbaijani have been translated by Shovgi Huseynov and Dilsuz Mustafayev.