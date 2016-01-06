 Top
    Repertoire of Russian Drama Theatre for January announced

    Plays for children begin at 12.00 a.m, but evening events at 19.00 p.m. Baku time

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ The repertoire of the Russian Drama Theatre named after Samad Vurgun for January was announced. 

    7 Thursday - "Love Affair on New Year's Eve" O. Ernev - comedy

    9 Saturday - "Love triangle" - comedy

    10 Sunday - "No jokes with love" - comedy - P.Kalderon

    14 Thursday - "Lie detector" - comedy 

    15 Friday - "MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM" - William Shakespeare

    16 Saturday - "Another night of Scheherazada" - V.Reznikova - based on Arabian nights

    17 Sunday - "Athenian night" - premiere - P.Gladilin - lyrical comedy 

    21 Thursday - "Hades lodgers" - Elchin - tragicomedy

    22 Friday - "The Brothers Karamazov" by F. Dostoevsky - Family Chronicle

    23 Saturday - "Masquerade" by Mikhail Lermontov- drama

    24 Sunday - "Too married cabman" R.Kuni - comedy

    28 Thursday - "Seven Beauties" by Nizami -poem

    29 Friday - "No jokes with love" - P.Kalderon - lyrical comedy

    30 Saturday - "Pride and Prejudice" D.Ostin ladies' novel

    31 Sunday - "Athenian night" premiere - P.Gladilin - lyrical comedy

    For children: 

    From 25 to 31 January - "In a fairy tale" - premiere - V. Neverov

