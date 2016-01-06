Repertoire of Russian Drama Theatre for January announced

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ The repertoire of the Russian Drama Theatre named after Samad Vurgun for January was announced.
Notably, plays for children begin at 12.00 a.m, but evening events at 19.00 p.m. Baku time.
7 Thursday - "Love Affair on New Year's Eve" O. Ernev - comedy
9 Saturday - "Love triangle" - comedy
10 Sunday - "No jokes with love" - comedy - P.Kalderon
14 Thursday - "Lie detector" - comedy
15 Friday - "MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM" - William Shakespeare
16 Saturday - "Another night of Scheherazada" - V.Reznikova - based on Arabian nights
17 Sunday - "Athenian night" - premiere - P.Gladilin - lyrical comedy
21 Thursday - "Hades lodgers" - Elchin - tragicomedy
22 Friday - "The Brothers Karamazov" by F. Dostoevsky - Family Chronicle
23 Saturday - "Masquerade" by Mikhail Lermontov- drama
24 Sunday - "Too married cabman" R.Kuni - comedy
28 Thursday - "Seven Beauties" by Nizami -poem
29 Friday - "No jokes with love" - P.Kalderon - lyrical comedy
30 Saturday - "Pride and Prejudice" D.Ostin ladies' novel
31 Sunday - "Athenian night" premiere - P.Gladilin - lyrical comedy
For children:
From 25 to 31 January - "In a fairy tale" - premiere - V. Neverov
Ülviyyə HəsənqızıNews Author
