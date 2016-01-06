Repertoire of Russian Drama Theatre for January announced

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ The repertoire of the Russian Drama Theatre named after Samad Vurgun for January was announced.

Notably, plays for children begin at 12.00 a.m, but evening events at 19.00 p.m. Baku time.

7 Thursday - "Love Affair on New Year's Eve" O. Ernev - comedy

9 Saturday - "Love triangle" - comedy

10 Sunday - "No jokes with love" - comedy - P.Kalderon

14 Thursday - "Lie detector" - comedy

15 Friday - "MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM" - William Shakespeare

16 Saturday - "Another night of Scheherazada" - V.Reznikova - based on Arabian nights

17 Sunday - "Athenian night" - premiere - P.Gladilin - lyrical comedy

21 Thursday - "Hades lodgers" - Elchin - tragicomedy

22 Friday - "The Brothers Karamazov" by F. Dostoevsky - Family Chronicle

23 Saturday - "Masquerade" by Mikhail Lermontov- drama

24 Sunday - "Too married cabman" R.Kuni - comedy

28 Thursday - "Seven Beauties" by Nizami -poem

29 Friday - "No jokes with love" - P.Kalderon - lyrical comedy

30 Saturday - "Pride and Prejudice" D.Ostin ladies' novel

31 Sunday - "Athenian night" premiere - P.Gladilin - lyrical comedy

For children:

From 25 to 31 January - "In a fairy tale" - premiere - V. Neverov