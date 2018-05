© Report

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has today said farewell to the People's Artist, renowned TV presenter Rafig Huseynov.

Report informs, R. Huseynov was buried in the Yasamal cemetery.

Notably, famous presenter who suffered from lung cancer for many years has died in hospital in Dusseldorf, Germany, October 28.

His corpse brought from Germany to Azerbaijan on November 2.

Rest Him in Peace!