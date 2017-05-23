 Top
    State Puppet Theatre will meet with audience again

    The play will start on May 24, at 16:00 Baku time

    Baku. 23 May.REPORT.AZ/ After several months of break, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre named after Abdualla Shaig will stage the play “Bell”.

    Report was told in Theater’s press service, demonstration of a one-person performance with the participation of Rahim Rahimov comes to actor’s birthday.

    Notably, script writer and director of the performance is Gurban Masimov, art director – Ravana Yagubova. The play targeting both children and adults narrates relations with parents in the family.

