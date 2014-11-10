Popular soloists of Belarus will perform at "Swan Lake" ballet in Baku

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Swan Lake" ballet of P.I. Tchaikovsky will be performed on a scene of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet on November, 22.

Report was told by the press-service of Theater, soloists of the ballet are classic ballet stars - leading soloists of the Belarus Academic Bolshoy Theatre, people's artist of Belarus, laureate of international ballet competitions Olga Gayko and laureate of Special Fund of the President of the Republic of Belarus Igor Onoshko.

It should be noted that, O.Gayko and I.Onoshko now are the most popular ballet artists of Europe. They performed many successfull guest performances in London, Paris, Zurich, Munchen, Amsterdam and other capital cities of Europe.

Earlier, this couple was awarded special prize for the best performance soloists in "Swan Lake" ballet during International Ballet Festival in Tokio in 2008.