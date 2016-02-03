People's Artist Rafael Dadashov awarded

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism has awarded People's Artist, actor of Academic National Drama Theatre, Rafael Dadashov.

Report was told at Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry, R.Dadashov has been awarded on the occasion of 70th anniversary and for long-term, effective activity in the field of theater and film.

Ministry says that this month National Drama Theater will celebrate 70th anniversary of the actor. On the occasion of the anniversary, spectacle of 'Inspector' by N.Gogol will be shown with participation of R.Dadashov.

Notably, famous actor, Presidential scholar Rafael Malik Dadashov dedicated over 40 years of his life to art. He was born on January 4, 1946.

Graduated from Azerbaijan State Art Institute named after M.Aliyev in 1972.