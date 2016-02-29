Oscar Winners 2016 complete list unveiled

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Alejandro G. Inarritu won Best Director for The Revenant,becoming the only the second helmer to win back-to-back Oscars, following Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1949-50.
Report informs citing the foreign media, the film also scored the first Academy Award for Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor in his sixth nom. Room star Brie Larson won Best Actress, her first Oscar in her first nomination.
Spotlight‘s win bookended the Oscars, as it won the night’s first award for Best Original Screenplay.
Amid the outcry and protests over the lack of diversity in the acting nominees this year, Chris Rock is taking his second turn as Oscar host. The first-time telecast producers are Reginald Hudlin and David Hill.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Picture
Spotlight
Michael Sugar, Steve Golin, Nicole Rocklin and Blye Pagon Faust, Producers
Best Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Best Actress
Brie Larson, Room
Best Directing
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant,
Best Original Song
“Writing’s On The Wall” from Spectre
Music and Lyric by Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith
Best Original Score
The Hateful Eight
Ennio Morricone
Best Foreign Language Film
Son of Saul (Hungary)
Best Live Action Short Film
Stutterer
Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armtiage
Best Documentary Feature
Amy
Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees
Best Documentary Short Subject
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
Best Supporting Actor
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Best Animated Feature Film
Inside Out
Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera
Best Animated Short Film
Bear Story
Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala
Best Visual Effects
Ex Machina
Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett
Best Sound Mixing
Mad Max: Fury Road
Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo
Best Sound Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road
Mark Mangini and David White
Best Film Editing
Mad Max: Fury Road
Margaret Sixel
Best Cinematography
The Revenant
Emmanuel Lubezki
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Mad Max: Fury Road
Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin
Best Production Design
Mad Max: Fury Road
Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson
Best Costume Design
Mad Max: Fury Road
Jenny Beavan
Best Supporting Actress
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Adapted Screenplay
The Big Short
Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay
Best Original Screenplay
Spotlight
Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy
