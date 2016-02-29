 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oscar Winners 2016 complete list unveiled

    The 88th Oscars got being handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

    Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Alejandro G. Inarritu won Best Director for The Revenant,becoming the only the second helmer to win back-to-back Oscars, following Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1949-50.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, the film also scored the first Academy Award for Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor in his sixth nom. Room star Brie Larson won Best Actress, her first Oscar in her first nomination.

    Spotlight‘s win bookended the Oscars, as it won the night’s first award for Best Original Screenplay.

    Amid the outcry and protests over the lack of diversity in the acting nominees this year, Chris Rock is taking his second turn as Oscar host. The first-time telecast producers are Reginald Hudlin and David Hill.

    Here is the complete list of winners:

    Best Picture

    Spotlight
    Michael Sugar, Steve Golin, Nicole Rocklin and Blye Pagon Faust, Producers

    Best Actor

    Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

    Best Actress

    Brie Larson, Room

    Best Directing

    Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant,

    Best Original Song

    “Writing’s On The Wall” from Spectre
    Music and Lyric by Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith

    Best Original Score

    The Hateful Eight
    Ennio Morricone

    Best Foreign Language Film

    Son of Saul (Hungary)

    Best Live Action Short Film
    Stutterer
    Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armtiage

    Best Documentary Feature
    Amy
    Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees

    Best Documentary Short Subject

    A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
    Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

    Best Supporting Actor

    Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

    Best Animated Feature Film

    Inside Out
    Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera

    Best Animated Short Film

    Bear Story
    Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala

    Best Visual Effects

    Ex Machina
    Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett

    Best Sound Mixing

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo

    Best Sound Editing

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Mark Mangini and David White

    Best Film Editing

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Margaret Sixel

    Best Cinematography

    The Revenant
    Emmanuel Lubezki

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin

    Best Production Design

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson

    Best Costume Design

    Mad Max: Fury Road
    Jenny Beavan

    Best Supporting Actress

    Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

    Adapted Screenplay

    The Big Short
    Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay

    Best Original Screenplay

    Spotlight
    Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi