Oscar Winners 2016 complete list unveiled

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Alejandro G. Inarritu won Best Director for The Revenant,becoming the only the second helmer to win back-to-back Oscars, following Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1949-50.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the film also scored the first Academy Award for Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor in his sixth nom. Room star Brie Larson won Best Actress, her first Oscar in her first nomination.

Spotlight‘s win bookended the Oscars, as it won the night’s first award for Best Original Screenplay.

Amid the outcry and protests over the lack of diversity in the acting nominees this year, Chris Rock is taking his second turn as Oscar host. The first-time telecast producers are Reginald Hudlin and David Hill.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

Spotlight

Michael Sugar, Steve Golin, Nicole Rocklin and Blye Pagon Faust, Producers

Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Best Actress

Brie Larson, Room

Best Directing

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant,

Best Original Song

“Writing’s On The Wall” from Spectre

Music and Lyric by Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith

Best Original Score

The Hateful Eight

Ennio Morricone

Best Foreign Language Film

Son of Saul (Hungary)

Best Live Action Short Film

Stutterer

Benjamin Cleary and Serena Armtiage

Best Documentary Feature

Amy

Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees

Best Documentary Short Subject

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Best Animated Feature Film

Inside Out

Pete Docter and Jonas Rivera

Best Animated Short Film

Bear Story

Gabriel Osorio and Pato Escala

Best Visual Effects

Ex Machina

Andrew Whitehurst, Paul Norris, Mark Ardington and Sara Bennett

Best Sound Mixing

Mad Max: Fury Road

Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo

Best Sound Editing

Mad Max: Fury Road

Mark Mangini and David White

Best Film Editing

Mad Max: Fury Road

Margaret Sixel

Best Cinematography

The Revenant

Emmanuel Lubezki

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mad Max: Fury Road

Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega and Damian Martin

Best Production Design

Mad Max: Fury Road

Production Design: Colin Gibson; Set Decoration: Lisa Thompson

Best Costume Design

Mad Max: Fury Road

Jenny Beavan

Best Supporting Actress

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Adapted Screenplay

The Big Short

Screenplay by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay

Best Original Screenplay

Spotlight

Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy