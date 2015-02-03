New appointment made in Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ A well-known writer and playwright Samir Sadaghatoghlu was appointed as the head of the press service of the Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre.

Report informs referring to the statement of to the press service of the Musical Theater.

The head of the press service is quite familiar with the stage of the theater.

Samir Sadagatoghlu is presidential prize winner and a member of the Writers' Union.

His works were staged in a number of theaters.