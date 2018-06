Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre will perform a special repertoire in connection with the Formula 1 European Grand Prix in Baku.

Report was told in the theater, performances will be presented to the foreign guests with English subtitles.

According to the information, the theatre will show performances "At the crossroads of destinies" of R.Hajiyev, E.Odzhagov, F.Zohrabov and "Golden Wedding" of O.Kazimi and R.Heydar.