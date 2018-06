Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ World-famous Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan will visit Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of Chinese cinema.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the opening ceremony of the cinema forum will be held on November 8.

On the first day of the show guests will be shown action comedy Skiptrace with Jackie Chan starring. Spectators will also see Chinese films of various genres issued in 2015-2016.