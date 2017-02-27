Iranian 'The Salesman' film awarded Best Foreign Language Film Oscar

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian director Asghar Farhadi won Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for The Salesman.

Report informs, as an act of protest against President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority from entering the United States, he wasn’t at the ceremony to accept the award.

Besides with the Iranian film, Tanna (Australia), Toni Erdmann (Germany), Land of Mine (Denmark) and A Man Called Ove (Sweden) nominated for the award.

David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco win award for best production design. This is first Oscar of “La La Land”.

Best Animated Film

“Zootapia” wins this nomination. “Kubo And The Two Strings”, “Moana”, “My Life as a Zuccini”, “The Red Turtle” were other nominees.

Best Animated Short Film

“Piper” of Alan Barillaro won this nomination.

Oscar for Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis were awarded Oscar for best supporting role in “Fences”. The first award of the actress came with her third nomination.

Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”), Nicole Kidman (“Lion”), Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”) were other nominees for this award.

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

43-year-old Mahershala Ali was awarded Oscar as best supporting actor for his performance in ‘Moonlight” film.