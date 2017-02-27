'Inner city' film will be shown in the US festival

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Inner city" movie will be shown in Worldfest Houston International Film Festival.

Report informs referring to the press service of "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarli, the festival will begin in Houston, Texas, US on April 21.

According to the information, the film festival will compete to win "Remi Award" in festival.

The film also received an invitation from India's third edition of the Kozhikode International Film Festival.

“Inner city” was demonstrated at 7th Yashwant International Film Festival in India, 38th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt, 47th Indian International Film Festival (Qoa), 20th Tallinn Dark Nights Film Festival in Estonia, 21th Kerala International Film Festival in India. Tahmina Rafaella was awarded “Best Actress” in 5th Van Lake International Festival in Turkey for her performance in the film.

Author of idea of the drama film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writer - Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, production director - Ilgar Safat, production operator - Luka Koassin, designer Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer - Ulvi Gasimov, producer - Mushvig Hatamov.

Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others performed main characters of the film.