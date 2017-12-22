Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of sculptor Omar Eldarov

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ A solo exhibition titled "Beauty and monumentality" on the 90th jubilee of People's Artist, sculptor, the Rector of the State Academy of Fine Arts Omar Eldarov has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The participants in the event included state and government officials, MPs, acclaimed scientists, cultural and art figures.

Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov read out congratulatory message of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed to People's Artist Omar Eldarov on the occasion of his 90th jubilee.

Addressing the event, Omar Eldarov thanked President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for recognizing his activities. He noted that he is proud of receiving the highest award of Azerbaijan, "Heydar Aliyev" Order. The prominent sculptor highlighted national leader Heydar Aliyev's attention to cultural and art figures.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also congratulated the outstanding sculptor on his jubilee and wished him new successes in his creative activities.

Omar Eldarov thanked President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva for attention.

The event participants then viewed the exhibition.