Azerbaijan People's artist Habil Aliyev connected to an artificial breathing machine

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The state of health of the outstanding kaman master, People's artist Habil Aliyev stabilized. He was hospitalized to the Central Clinical Hospital due to health problems. Report informs, this was said by his wife Shargiyya Aliyeva.

He opened his eyes last night and shook his hands.

According to Mrs. Aliyeva, Habil Aliyev's condition sharply deteriorated two days ago, so he was hospitalized to the Central Clinical Hospital and placed in reanimation department. "Last night he was connected to artificial breathing apparatus. Doctors told us last night, that he opened his eyes and shook his hands. It is also a sign of a good result. We hope that will be good. "

His wife said that special doctors will be brought from Turkey today to examine Habil Aliyev: "Our government get it right. Habil's treatment is under personal control of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. Our family are very grateful."

The 88-year-old People's artist, Habil Aliyev suffers from heart and lung disease. He was placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital.