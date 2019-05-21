First International Ceramics Symposium “From Nature to History” opened in Sheki

First International Ceramics Symposium "From Nature to History" has been opened in Sheki region.

North-west Bureau of Report News Agency informs that representatives of the district community and ceramic artists from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Latvia, Iraq, Norway, Brazil, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia attended the event held in ABAD Ceramics and Applied Art Center.

The main purpose of the event is to familiarize with the manuscripts of ceramic masters from different countries of the world and to learn about the latest developments in this field.

During the speeches of the participants , it was noted that Azerbaijan occupies the first place in the world clay palette, in this respect Sheki region has especially differed for centuries. It was also stated that this art has ancient traditions in Azerbaijan and ceramic centers have been opened to revive this art, taking into account the availability of necessary raw materials.

During the two-week symposium, the participants will work on sculptural compositions under the guidance of project curator, famous ceramist Mir Teymur Mammadov.