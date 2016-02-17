Famous actor dies

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Famous American actor died at 98.

Report informs, George Gaynes died on Monday at his daughter’s home in North Bend, Wash, his daughter Iya Gaynes Falcone Brown confirmed.

The character actor is best known for playing Commandant Eric Lassard in all seven Police Academy films.

Gaynes also starred opposite Dustin Hoffman in the 1982 film Tootsie, which received 10 Academy Award nominations, although only Jessica Lange won for best supporting actress.

Gaynes' other film credits include The Way We Were, Altered States and Wag the Dog. He appeared in hundreds of episodes on television shows, including The Defenders, Mission: Impossible, Bonanza, The Six Million Dollar Man and Hawaii Five-0, as well as the daytime soap opera General Hospital.

He retired in 2003 and lived in Santa Barbara, California, before moving to Washington to stay with his daughter’s family.