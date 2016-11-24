 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosted 'Signs Living on the Silk' exhibition - PHOTO

    This is third exhibition of works on the silk

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Works of Tunzale Mammadzade’s disciples - Elmar Mammadzade, Elnara Gavami, takalduz artist Turkan Mammadzade are exhibited at Center of Contemporary Arts.

    Report informs, more than 30 works are displayed in painting and tekelduz exhibition “Signs Living on the Silk”.

    Notably, this is the third exhibition of works on the silk.

    Honored Arts Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev and Peoples Artist Arif Huseynov, speaking at the event, told that exhibited works manifest harmony of descriptive and applied art. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi