Baku hosted 'Signs Living on the Silk' exhibition - PHOTO

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Works of Tunzale Mammadzade’s disciples - Elmar Mammadzade, Elnara Gavami, takalduz artist Turkan Mammadzade are exhibited at Center of Contemporary Arts.

Report informs, more than 30 works are displayed in painting and tekelduz exhibition “Signs Living on the Silk”.

Notably, this is the third exhibition of works on the silk.

Honored Arts Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev and Peoples Artist Arif Huseynov, speaking at the event, told that exhibited works manifest harmony of descriptive and applied art.