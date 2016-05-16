'Down the river' film to be shown at Cannes festival

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Directors of Austrian LET'S CEE International Film Festival Magdalena Zelasko and Wolfgang P.Schwelle have visited Azerbaijan's pavilion at the Cannes.

Report informs, the guests have been informed on 'Down the river' feature film, which will be shown in Vienna on May 21.

Notably, 'Down the river' film entered into LET'S INTEGRATE! special program as one of 6 films selected from hundreds of movies, demonstrated in the festival during last three years.

All tickets for demonstration of Azerbaijani film have been sold within a short period. 80% of respondents voted 'Down the river' as the most successful film.

Festival management expressed looking forward to new Azerbaijani films.

Notably, the Cannes International Film Festival will last until May 22.