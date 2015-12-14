Commemoration ceremony of singer Rashid Behbudov was held at his tomb

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today famous Azerbaijani singer, USSR People's Artist Rashid Behbudov would have turned 100 years old.

Report informs, on this occasion the ceremony of commemoration was held at the tomb of the singer in the Alley of Honor.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev, President of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Firangiz Alizade, People's Artist Mubariz Tagiyev, colleagues and family members of Rashid Behbudov.

Addressing the meeting, A.Valiyev said that commemorative activities on marking the 100th anniversary of Rashid Behbudov will be continued in 2016.

According to him, next year is planned a music festival named after Rashid Behbudov.

President of the Azerbaijan Composers Union, Firangiz Alizade said that R.Behbudov lives in the memory of Azerbaijani people: "Life of a true master continues even after his death. He will live forever."

The daughter of the great singer, Honored Artist Rashida Behbudova expressed the hope that the anniversary events will take place at a high level.

On 18 March of this year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Rashid Behbudov. A solemn anniversary evening will be held in Heydar Aliyev Palace.