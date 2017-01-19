 Top
    Close photo mode

    CinemaPlus displays "Bloody January" film for free - VIDEO

    Comedy films will not be shown in CinemaPlus on January 20

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus will display "Bloody January" film for free.

    Report informs, the film is about tragedy of 20 January 1990. Two brothers- communist Najaf and revolutionary Mehdi where each has its own truth. Their mother Khadijah is in the center of the drama.

    The film is directed by Vahid Mustafayev. Actors are Nebahat Çehre, Faig Mirzayev and Azer Aydemir.

    At the same time, comedy films will not be shown in CinemaPlus on January 20.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi