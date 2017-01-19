CinemaPlus displays "Bloody January" film for free - VIDEO

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ CinemaPlus will display "Bloody January" film for free.

Report informs, the film is about tragedy of 20 January 1990. Two brothers- communist Najaf and revolutionary Mehdi where each has its own truth. Their mother Khadijah is in the center of the drama.

The film is directed by Vahid Mustafayev. Actors are Nebahat Çehre, Faig Mirzayev and Azer Aydemir.

At the same time, comedy films will not be shown in CinemaPlus on January 20.